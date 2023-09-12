George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates

(EBM) Setting venue attendance records across seven stadium shows this summer, country music icon George Strait and eight-time GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton continue the excitement into 2024 with nine new dates. Also returning alongside the King of Country and Stapleton for the extended run of one-off stadium dates are special guests and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town.
In addition to summer shows in Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Ames, Charlotte, East Rutherford, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Chicago, Strait will also supersize his longstanding Strait to Vegas show with a December date at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to mark the 37th installment of the engagement.
Tickets to most shows go on sale next Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. local time via GeorgeStrait.com, with tickets to the Jacksonville show on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. local time.
Of the few opportunities to see Strait perform live, Pollstar opines, "Strait remains the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson's mantle of country icon through the meaningful fluidity with which he moves through country's various sub-strains with the same ease and enjoyment that marked both men's Country Music Hall of Fame careers."
"I've always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more," shares Strait. "I've also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I'm happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!"
George Strait w/ Chris Stapleton & special guests Little Big Town 2024 Stadium Shows:
May 4, 2024 Indianapolis, Ind. - Lucas Oil Stadium
May 11, 2024 Jacksonville, Fla. - EverBank Stadium
May 25, 2024 Ames, Iowa - Jack Trice Stadium
June 1, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. - Bank of America Stadium
June 8, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
June 29, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah - Rice Eccles Stadium
July 13, 2024 Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field
July 20, 2024 Chicago, Ill. - Soldier Field
Dec. 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nev. - Allegiant Stadium
