Jenny Lewis Announces Joy'All Ball Tour

(NLM) As the tail end of 2023 swiftly approaches, Jenny Lewis shows no signs of slowing down. As if the release of her fifth solo album, Joy'All (Blue Note/Capitol Records), scoring her first #1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart with "Psychos," hitting the road as support on the Beck and Phoenix co-headline Summer Odyssey tour, in addition to her own headline dates--and now currently on the road for the 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour--weren't enough, Lewis is kicking it up a notch with the announcement of the Joy'All Ball Tour-a leg of west coast dates heading into the holiday season.
The new leg of headlining dates will kick off in late November and feature stops along the west coast, including: Ventura (Ventura Music Hall), San Luis Obispo (Fremont Theater), Healdsburg (Little Saint), Eugene (McDonald Theatre), Seattle (Paramount Theatre), Portland (Roseland Theatre), San Francisco (The Warfield), Santa Ana (The Observatory) and Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium).
General onsale for the Joy'All Ball Tour begins Friday, September 15th at 10am PT, with special guests to be announced. Coinciding with the tour news, Jenny has partnered with Vevo to unveil a special live performance of "Cherry Baby" for Vevo Live Sessions, which you can watch below:
JOY'ALL BALL TOUR DATES
11/27/23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
11/28/23 - San Luis Obispo - Fremont Theater
11/29/23 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint
12/1/23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
12/2/23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
12/3/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
12/5/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
12/6/23 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
12/8/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'
Jenny Lewis Shares New Single 'Giddy Up'
Jenny Lewis Shares New Single Psychos And Announces Album
The Cactus Blossoms Recruit Jenny Lewis For 'Everybody'
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates- Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'- more
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery
Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show
Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album
From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1
Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album
Semisonic Stream New Song 'Out Of The Dirt'
Cat Power Sings Dylan Coming In November
Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour