Jenny Lewis Announces Joy'All Ball Tour

(NLM) As the tail end of 2023 swiftly approaches, Jenny Lewis shows no signs of slowing down. As if the release of her fifth solo album, Joy'All (Blue Note/Capitol Records), scoring her first #1 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart with "Psychos," hitting the road as support on the Beck and Phoenix co-headline Summer Odyssey tour, in addition to her own headline dates--and now currently on the road for the 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour--weren't enough, Lewis is kicking it up a notch with the announcement of the Joy'All Ball Tour-a leg of west coast dates heading into the holiday season.

The new leg of headlining dates will kick off in late November and feature stops along the west coast, including: Ventura (Ventura Music Hall), San Luis Obispo (Fremont Theater), Healdsburg (Little Saint), Eugene (McDonald Theatre), Seattle (Paramount Theatre), Portland (Roseland Theatre), San Francisco (The Warfield), Santa Ana (The Observatory) and Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium).

General onsale for the Joy'All Ball Tour begins Friday, September 15th at 10am PT, with special guests to be announced. Coinciding with the tour news, Jenny has partnered with Vevo to unveil a special live performance of "Cherry Baby" for Vevo Live Sessions, which you can watch below:

JOY'ALL BALL TOUR DATES

11/27/23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

11/28/23 - San Luis Obispo - Fremont Theater

11/29/23 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

12/1/23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

12/2/23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

12/3/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

12/5/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

12/6/23 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

12/8/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

