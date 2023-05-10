Jenny Lewis Shares New Single 'Giddy Up'

(Nasty Little Man) With less than a month to go before the highly anticipated release of Joy'All, Jenny Lewis has unveiled the latest sampling of her forthcoming album with new single "Giddy Up."
An ode to listening to your inner self when asked to "take a chance on a little romance," "Giddy Up" is sure to be the irresistible slow jam anthem of this spring season.
Fans can catch Jenny as she hits the road for an epic tour itinerary that includes stops on the upcoming 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour, supporting dates for the Beck and Phoenix co-headline Summer Odyssey Tour, as well as her own headlining dates in support of Joy'All.
JENNY LEWIS 2023 LIVE DATES
06/02/23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^
06/03/23 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival
06/17/23 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
07/06/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
07/07/23 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed &
07/08/23 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Festival Park #
07/10/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens &
07/12/23 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre &
07/13/23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues &
07/15/23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner @
07/16/23 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall @
07/18/23 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 @
07/20/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia @
07/22/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem @
08/01/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
08/03/23 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
08/05/23 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion *
08/07/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *
^ with Ruston Kelly
# with Trampled By Turtles
* with Beck, Phoenix
@ with Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo
& with Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo
Jenny Lewis Shares New Single Psychos And Announces Album
The Cactus Blossoms Recruit Jenny Lewis For 'Everybody'
