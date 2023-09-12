Kelis Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'Milkshake' With Special Remix

(BMG) On the 20th Anniversary of the global smash hit single "Milkshake," Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kelis releases her first re-recorded version of the song remixed by up and coming Parisian DJ Alex Wann.
The electronic remix, which premiered at #1 on Beatport in just 3 hours, has become an instant hit in the underground house music scene, and has been featured as an Essential New Tune on Pete Tong's BBC Radio 1 show and played by Diplo, Fisher, John Summit, David Guetta, Keinemusik and more.
"It's nice that after twenty years, 'Milkshake' is still connecting with people all over the world, across all genres and across all ages, the Alex Wann remix is a great record and I'm excited for people to hear it," says Kelis.
