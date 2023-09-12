.

Kelis Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'Milkshake' With Special Remix

09-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kelis Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'Milkshake' With Special Remix

(BMG) On the 20th Anniversary of the global smash hit single "Milkshake," Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kelis releases her first re-recorded version of the song remixed by up and coming Parisian DJ Alex Wann.

The electronic remix, which premiered at #1 on Beatport in just 3 hours, has become an instant hit in the underground house music scene, and has been featured as an Essential New Tune on Pete Tong's BBC Radio 1 show and played by Diplo, Fisher, John Summit, David Guetta, Keinemusik and more.

"It's nice that after twenty years, 'Milkshake' is still connecting with people all over the world, across all genres and across all ages, the Alex Wann remix is a great record and I'm excited for people to hear it," says Kelis.

Related Stories
Kelis Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'Milkshake' With Special Remix

More Kelis News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more

Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more

Day In Country

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates- Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'- more

Reviews

Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery

Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show

Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album

From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1

Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album

Semisonic Stream New Song 'Out Of The Dirt'

Cat Power Sings Dylan Coming In November

Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour