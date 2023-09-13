Chris Shiflett Goes 'Overboard' With New Song

(IVPR) Chris Shiflett's quickly-written, long-lasting love song "Overboard" has been released. It comes from the upcoming album "Lost at Sea", which comes out October 20th. The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston-produced LP ties Shiflett's California rock and roll roots with his love for country music

"My favorite songs are the ones that you don't have to labor over," quips Foo Fighter guitarist, podcast host, songwriter, and all-around rock-and-roller Chris Shiflett. "Sometimes you have those magic songwriting moments when your pen can barely keep up with the words and it all spills out really quickly. Somehow they always just sing and play better, looser, freer."

In this case, he's waxing about his brand-new single, "Overboard," an overdriven, mid-tempo strummer. "It's a middle-aged love song," says Shiflett. Nodding to the final verse of "Overboard"-"No little voices down the hall / Distracting us at all, oh no"-he jokes, "All the parents out there will understand."

The upcoming LP, Lost at Sea, finds Shiflett blurring the lines between his last two albums: West Coast Town's (2017) honky-tonk homage and Hard Lessons' (2019) overdriven crunch. Shiflett recorded the majority of the new album in Nashville, working with producer and collaborator Jaren Johnston-frontman of the Cadillac Three, as well as the songwriter behind nearly a dozen Number 1 country hits-and a small cast of Americana all-stars. Among them were fellow guitar slingers Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle, all three of whom laced the record with fiery fretwork. He also teamed up with a number of co-writers, partnering with Kendell Marvel, Cody Jinks, and others to fill Lost at Sea with storylines that pack as hefty a punch as the music itself.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode

Chris Shiflett Shares L.A.-Meets-Nashville Country Rocker 'Dead And Gone'

The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast

More Chris Shiflett News