Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett 'Lost at Sea' With New Solo Album

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett just dropped a full LP of Southern California-inspired and Nashville-executed country-rock tunes. Out today via Blue Elan Records, Lost at Sea finds Shiflett blurring the lines between his last two albums: West Coast Town's (2017) honky-tonk homage and Hard Lessons' (2019) overdriven crunch.
Shiflett recorded the majority of the new album in Nashville, working with producer and collaborator Jaren Johnston-frontman of the Cadillac Three, as well as the songwriter behind nearly a dozen Number 1 country hits-and a small cast of Americana all-stars.
Among them were fellow guitar slingers Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle, all three of whom laced the record with fiery fretwork. He also teamed up with a number of co-writers, partnering with Kendell Marvel, Cody Jinks, and others to fill Lost at Sea with storylines that pack as hefty a punch as the music itself.
This week, focus has been on Shiflett's release-week single, "Weigh You Down." Originally inspired by Shiflett's wife's birthday, the song turned into a baritone guitar-driven rocker; upbeat and sweet. "We all get a little funny when those numbers start getting too big but this was me trying to remind her that the number doesn't matter and we have so much to be grateful and happy for, which she of course already knew," Shiflett laughs. "On the musical side, I loved putting the slide guitar solo together. I don't play much slide and always have to think it through a lot and work it out, but I love the end results."
