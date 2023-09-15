Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast

(MP) On a recent episode of the Shred with Shifty Podcast, Foo Fighters star Chris Shiflett sits down with the musical legend himself, Nile Rodgers, the many responsible for writing hits like "We Are Family," "Like a Virgin," and "Le Freak."
The two guitarists get into the weeds on Nile's influences, gear, path to stardom, and of course take a deep dive into music and lyrics for Diana Ross's "I'm Coming Up," a song written and produced by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards. The duo had tried the song's drumbeat on other tracks previous to this one, even nicknaming it "the hesitation waltz." But, its playful rhythm didn't land until "I'm Coming Up."
"I'm a very hook-oriented guy," Rodgers reveals. "I believe in reinforcing the thing that is melodically the motif that the house is built on."
With Rodgers, it all started with classical music and woodwinds, specifically the flute and clarinet, but as Rodgers tells it, a major turning point was a chance encounter with a crew of Los Angeles hippies, that led to a two-day LSD party soundtracked by The Doors' first album.
SHRED WITH SHIFTY is produced by Jason Shadrick, Chris Shiflett, leading music podcast company Double Elvis, and Volume.com along with Premier Guitar. Full video episodes will be available exclusively on Volume.com. Audio versions of every episode will be available on all major podcast platforms. Stream it here.
Chris Shiflett Goes 'Overboard' With New Song
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode
Chris Shiflett Shares L.A.-Meets-Nashville Country Rocker 'Dead And Gone'
Guns N’ Roses Expand North American Tour- Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? Live' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' On The Greatest Live
Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release
Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue
KillerStar, New Band Including David Bowie's Collaborators, Share Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast
Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000