Larkin Poe Unplug for New EP

(BHM) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have unveiled a new EP collecting stripped-down versions of four fan favorites. "Bad Spell (acoustic)" is the first song to be released from An Acoustic Companion which arrives to all US and UK DSPs and streaming services via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, October 5.

"In our world, almost all of our songs start out 'acoustic,'" say Rebeccca, "with quiet beginnings at the kitchen table on an acoustic guitar. In recording 'An Acoustic Companion' we really enjoyed stripping a handful of our songs back down to their roots and we hope folks will enjoy getting an earful of these songs as they originally came into being.

"From the jump, 'Bad Spell' was intended to be a big, bad, swaggy rock song," Megan continues, "but we've found that there's nothing more creatively freeing than challenging and burning down one's own preconceived notions. We did just that in re-envisioning the arrangement for 'Bad Spell' and letting it bloom into new life."

An Acoustic Companion will be available on limited edition 7" vinyl available exclusively during Larkin Poe's upcoming EU/UK headline tour or through pre-order via the band's online stores. An Acoustic Companion is heralded by today's premiere of "Bad Spell (Acoustic)," a raw new rendition of the ferocious first single from last year's acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. The track had its world premiere last week exclusively via Sirius XM's The New Guy Show with Steve Ferrone on Tom Petty Radio (Channel 31), available on demand on the SXM App through Wednesday, September 13.

Long hailed as one of hardest working live acts on the road today, Larkin Poe is currently traveling on the 2023 leg of their epic Blood Harmony Tour, featuring North American festival appearances, sold-out dates alongside Blackberry Smoke, and their biggest EU/UK headline tour to date. Upcoming highlights include top-billed performances at Camden, NJ's MMR*B*Q 2023 (September 16), Redondo Beach, CA's BeachLife Ranch (September 23), and Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival (September 29). EU/UK dates get underway October 6 at Trondheim, Norway's Tapperiet Trondheim, followed by eagerly awaited shows in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, and Spain. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.larkinpoe.com/tour.

LARKIN POE - BLOOD HARMONY TOUR 2023

SEPTEMBER

16 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2023 *

23 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Ranch *

29 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival *

OCTOBER

6 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet

7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall **

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Münchenbryggeriet **

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio **

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36 **

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique **

14 - Rouen, France - Le 106 **

15 - Paris, France - L'Olympia **

17 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Bristol **

18 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow **

20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall **

21 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse **

23 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk **

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg **

25 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie Artefact **

27 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur **

28 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkshaus **

30 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone **

31 - Karlín, Czech Republic - Forum Karlín **

NOVEMBER

1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt **

3 - Wien, Austria - Brauerei Ottakringer **

4 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique **

6 - Ramonville-St-Agne, France - Le Bikini **

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz **

8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera **

24 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *** (SOLD OUT)

APRIL 2024

18-21 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Pink Moon 2024 *

* Festival Appearance

** w/ Special Guests The Sheepdogs

*** w/ Blackberry Smoke

