Larkin Poe Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(Big Hassle) Larkin Poe performed their single, "Bad Spell," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The song, which Rebecca Lovell describes as "a female response" to Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put a Spell on You," is on Larkin Poe's acclaimed latest album, Blood Harmony.

Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock 'n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both a forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength. In a departure from the self-contained approach of past albums like 2020's Self Made Man - praised by American Songwriter as "pumped up for arena-sized consumption without compromising any of its stripped-down command and intensity" - Larkin Poe co-produced the new album alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband).

With Megan handling harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator guitar and Rebecca on guitar and keys, Larkin Poe also enlisted drummer Kevin McGowan and their live-band bassist Tarka Layman. Mainly recorded at Rebecca and Tyler's home studio, the result is an electrifying new work that fully harnesses the fiery vitality they've shown in touring across the globe, imbuing their songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity. From the feverish guitar work of "Bad Spell" to the soul-stirring "Southern Comfort" and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

Larkin Poe kick off the next leg of their ongoing world tour with a hometown show set for March 31, at Nashville, TN's Brooklyn Bowl. The wide-ranging schedule continues through the end of 2023.

MARCH 2023

31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

APRIL 2023

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

6&7 - Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest

9 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton Bandroom

11 - Richmond, Australia - Corner Hotel

13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

14 - Wellington, New Zealand - The Hunter Lounge

15 - Christchurch, New Zealand - James Hay Theatre

MAY 2023

4 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023

JUNE 2023

3 - Jackson, MS - Cathead Distillery

10 - East Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff Blues and Brews

23 - Budapest, Hungary - HD120 Budapest 2023

24 - Bad Rappenau, Germany - Blacksheep Festival 2023

25 - Tilloloy, France - Retro c trop - Tilloloy 2023

28 - Ulm, Germany - Ulmer Zelt

JULY 2023

1 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockéennes 2023

9 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music Festival 2023

AUGUST 2023

3-6 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza 2023

11 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023

26 - Healdsburg, CA - Rodney Strong Vineyards

SEPTEMBER 2023

8-10 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2023

10 - Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Music Festival 2023

OCTOBER 2023

6 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet Scene

7 - Olso, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Münchenbryggeriet

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

14 - Rouen, France - Le 106

15 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

17 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Bristol

18 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall

21 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse

23 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

25 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie Artefact

27 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur

28 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkhaus

30 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

31 - Karlín, Czechia - Forum Karlín

NOVEMBER 2023

1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

3 - Wien, Austria - Brauerei Ottakringer

4 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

6 - Ramonville-st-agne, France - Le Bikini

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

