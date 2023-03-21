Larkin Poe Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(Big Hassle) Larkin Poe performed their single, "Bad Spell," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The song, which Rebecca Lovell describes as "a female response" to Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put a Spell on You," is on Larkin Poe's acclaimed latest album, Blood Harmony.
Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock 'n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both a forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength. In a departure from the self-contained approach of past albums like 2020's Self Made Man - praised by American Songwriter as "pumped up for arena-sized consumption without compromising any of its stripped-down command and intensity" - Larkin Poe co-produced the new album alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband).
With Megan handling harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator guitar and Rebecca on guitar and keys, Larkin Poe also enlisted drummer Kevin McGowan and their live-band bassist Tarka Layman. Mainly recorded at Rebecca and Tyler's home studio, the result is an electrifying new work that fully harnesses the fiery vitality they've shown in touring across the globe, imbuing their songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity. From the feverish guitar work of "Bad Spell" to the soul-stirring "Southern Comfort" and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.
Larkin Poe kick off the next leg of their ongoing world tour with a hometown show set for March 31, at Nashville, TN's Brooklyn Bowl. The wide-ranging schedule continues through the end of 2023.
LARKIN POE
BLOOD HARMONY TOUR 2023
MARCH 2023
31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
APRIL 2023
1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
6&7 - Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest
9 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton Bandroom
11 - Richmond, Australia - Corner Hotel
13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
14 - Wellington, New Zealand - The Hunter Lounge
15 - Christchurch, New Zealand - James Hay Theatre
MAY 2023
4 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023
JUNE 2023
3 - Jackson, MS - Cathead Distillery
10 - East Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff Blues and Brews
23 - Budapest, Hungary - HD120 Budapest 2023
24 - Bad Rappenau, Germany - Blacksheep Festival 2023
25 - Tilloloy, France - Retro c trop - Tilloloy 2023
28 - Ulm, Germany - Ulmer Zelt
JULY 2023
1 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockéennes 2023
9 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music Festival 2023
AUGUST 2023
3-6 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza 2023
11 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023
26 - Healdsburg, CA - Rodney Strong Vineyards
SEPTEMBER 2023
8-10 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2023
10 - Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Music Festival 2023
OCTOBER 2023
6 - Trondheim, Norway - Tapperiet Scene
7 - Olso, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Münchenbryggeriet
10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
14 - Rouen, France - Le 106
15 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
17 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Bristol
18 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow
20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall
21 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse
23 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg
25 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie Artefact
27 - Villeurbanne, France - Transbordeur
28 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkhaus
30 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone
31 - Karlín, Czechia - Forum Karlín
NOVEMBER 2023
1 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
3 - Wien, Austria - Brauerei Ottakringer
4 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
6 - Ramonville-st-agne, France - Le Bikini
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera
