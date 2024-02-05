Larkin Poe Celebrate Their First Grammy Award Win

(Big Hassle Media) Larkin Poe - the duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have earned their first career GRAMMY Award with last year's critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, winning "Best Contemporary Blues Album" at last night's 66th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

"We are so honored to be thoroughly embraced by the blues community," say Larkin Poe. "We want to send out so much congratulations to the other ladies in 'Contemporary Blues' to help make it a female majority for guitar music!"

Last night's GRAMMY® Award triumph capped a busy weekend that also saw Larkin Poe paying tribute to some of their musical heroes, first by joining forces with Melissa Etheridge on Friday night for a powerful performance of "Blaze of Glory" at MusiCares' Person of the Year dinner honoring Jon Bon Jovi. Saturday then saw Larkin Poe offering up a performance of "Paranoia Blues" at the Americana Music Association's Americanafest Salute To Paul Simon at West Hollywood's historic Troubadour. On Sunday, Larkin Poe helped kick off the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony with an explosive version of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" along with Sheila E., Jordin Sparks and Pentatonix.

