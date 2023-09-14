Spotify Streaming Spikes from 2023 VMAs

(DKC) Earlier this week, the 2023 MTV VMAs brought together the biggest names in music for a celebration of the year's top hits and fans took to Spotify to stream some of the nights unforgettable performances!

Before taking home the award for "Best Latin," Anitta took to the stage and turned New Jersey's Prudential Center into a "Funk Rave" as she performed the VMA-winning track as well as her recent single, "Used to Be." Following the show, both songs saw a massive increase in streams on Spotify, with "Funk Rave" seeing more than 950% increase in streams globally and more than 450% increase in streams in the U.S.; and "Used To Be" seeing more than 105% increase in streams in the U.S.

The love for Latin music continued at this year's awards as Shakira was honored with the MTV VMA Vanguard Award, celebrating her incredible decades-long career. Fans rejoiced as the Colombian star took it back to the early aughts with a performance of "Te Aviso, Tu Anuncio (Tango)," which saw more than 260% increase in streams in the U.S. on Spotify following the show.

It was also a big night for fresh faces in pop music as both Olivia Rodrigo and Reneé Rapp took to the VMA stage for the first time. Streams of Olivia's sophomore album's debut single, "vampire," increased by 100% in the U.S. on Spotify, while the latest RADAR artist Reneé Rapp saw more than 90% increase in streams on Spotify for her hit single "Too Well," in the U.S.

MTV closed out the show with a special finale dedicated to honoring the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop featuring an ensemble of hip-hop legends that have shaped the genre including Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick whose 1999 hit "The Show" saw a 115% increase in streams globally on Spotify.

Related Stories

More Anitta News