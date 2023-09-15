James Dupre Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

(117) Country singer James Dupre made his Grand Ole Opry debut last night during Opry Country Classics and performed alongside Julia Cole, The Gatlin Brothers, The Oak Ridge Boys and Scotty McCreery. Dupre received a warm introduction from his friend Randy Travis and his wife, Mary. He graced the stage with a captivating solo-acoustic performance of "Promises" before being joined by the Opry band for his rendition of "Deeper Than the Holler," both timeless classics by Randy Travis.

"The Opry has and will always be a national treasure to me and playing in the Circle has been something I have wanted to do for a long time. I'm still processing the magnitude of it and it was so much more meaningful than I could've imagined. I can't think of a bigger honor than having Randy and Mary Travis introduce me," Dupre said.

James and Randy's relationship is a special one as Randy and Mary Travis personally selected James to serve as the lead vocalist for The Music of Randy Travis Tour, which has since been rebranded as the More Life Tour. Teaming up with Randy's original band, James delivers electrifying performances of all of Randy's chart-topping classics. In addition to touring, James released his third studio album, titled Home and Away in 2020. The album includes three singles: "Home and Away," "Another Love Song," and "Painfully Pretty."

