Maria Isabel Shares 'I Drove U Crazy' Video

(Warner) Maria Isabel shares her new single "I Drove U Crazy". The Illangelo-produced song is a sonic ode to Maria's hometown of New York City and arrives alongside an Olivia De Camps-directed music video that sets the stage for a forthcoming project that will reveal her formative experiences of New York to the world.

"I Drove U Crazy" depicts the aftermath of an explosive fight with a lover. Maria's lyrics portray a fragile relationship that has run its course, tantamount to walking on eggshells, demonstrated through exasperated lines like "without saying anything I get under your skin." This latest offering is Maria's first release following her second EP i hope you're very unhappy without me, which was included in Rolling Stone's round-up of the best Spanish Language albums of 2021. With her brief hiatus now over, Maria Isabel's return marks a new chapter for her career.

"'I Drove You Crazy' is about being too much for somebody in a relationship, but trying to find power in that," Maria explains of the single. "Sometimes it's easier to blame the other person when things don't work out, but the further I get from past relationships, the easier I find it to take accountability for my role in them and accept that sometimes two people just don't belong together. Like fine, I can be the bad guy, let's talk about it."

Maria Isabel began attracting the attention of the press with her debut single "The 1," a restrained and unforgettable track that Lyrical Lemonade called "spectacular" and led to Pigeons and Planes labeling the Queens, NY native one of their "best new artists." Able to flip seamlessly between English and Spanish, and exploring topics such as mental health, her background growing up in New York, and her Dominican-American heritage, Isabel cites her main influences as singularly-talented and distinct women.

Check out "I Drove U Crazy" video below:

