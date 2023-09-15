.

RL Grime Releases First Album Since 2019, 'PLAY'

09-15-2023

(Orienteer) RL Grime releases PLAY, his first album since 2019, via his own label, Sable Valley. This long-awaited return from the producer and DJ follows previously released singles "Pour Your Heart Out" featuring 070 Shake, "Breach", "Around Me", and "Borderline" featuring vocalist EMELINE.

Comprised of three chapters, PLAY is RL Grime's 3rd studio album, containing a revolutionary new format with a total of 21 tracks separated into 3 fully crafted 7 track experiences - APEX, GRID and RUSH; each highlighting a totally different aspect of RL's signature sound while also exploring new musical realms.

APEX is your front row ticket to the ultimate peak time RL festival experience; seamlessly mixed to make it the perfect adrenaline shot for any occasion.

GRID is packed with collaborations from front to back. Epic hooks and melodies, the anthems you and your friends will be singing along to throughout the PLAY era.

RUSH sees RL open the door to a new space grounded in some of his deepest musical inspirations. Headphones on, deep house, future breaks and techno with a signature RL twist. Whether you're gaming, working or traveling, RUSH is your personal soundtrack for the ultimate flow state.

Launching in late October, the artist's 17-date tour launches at San Diego's Gallagher Square before moving up the coast to San Francisco and across the country to Chicago, New York, and Atlanta and more. With prior performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza as well as Los Angeles' The Forum most recently in 2022, RL Grime has established himself as a mainstay in electronic music. Since his first album VOID debuted on the charts as the #1 electronic album in the US, RL Grime's music has set a standard for dance music that he keeps surpassing with each new release.

