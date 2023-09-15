.

Wheeler Walker Jr Streams New Album 'Ram'

09-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wheeler Walker Jr Streams New Album 'Ram'

(R&CPMK) Country singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. released his anticipated new album Ram via Pepperhill Music. Ram is his boldest effort yet - a hard charging hurricane of a rock album that's every bit as pummeling, raunchy and riotous as his best work to date.

With Ram, the follow-up to last year's Sex, Drugs & Country Music, the Nashville-based musician goes back to his southern rock roots. He offered the first taste of the 10-track, Dave Cobb-produced record with ass-kicking singles "Money N' Bitches," "Born to F***," and "Fingerblast."

He further previewed the rowdy rollercoaster to be expected on Ram with "F*** This Job" - the Oliver Anthony-inspired music video premiered on Barstool Sports and went viral on TikTok garnering +8.2 million views in the first 24 hours (10.2 million to date). Now, after having conquered country music, Ram sees Walker Jr., in true outlaw fashion, setting his sights on rock and roll, without forgetting his roots. ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses serve as his north stars in this new era.

In support of the new LP, Wheeler will hit the road on September 20th for The Spread Eagle Tour. The North American run will kick off in Sioux Falls, SD at The District before moving on to hit venues in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Nashville, Memphis and more.

Related Stories
Wheeler Walker Jr Streams New Album 'Ram'

More Wheeler Walker Jr News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium)' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne For 'Fake As Hell'- Corey Taylor- more

The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more

Day In Country

Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont

Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Latest News

Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium)' Video

All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne For 'Fake As Hell'

Corey Taylor Shares 'We Are The Rest' Video As CMF2 Album Arrives

The Who Release Deluxe Editions Of 'Who's Next' - 'Life House'

Muse Announce 'Absolution XX Anniversary' Deluxe Box Set

Singled Out and Premiere: TAFKAVince Band's Expiration Date

Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video

Mr. Big Announce Initial U.S. Dates For The BIG Finish Farewell Tour