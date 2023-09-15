Wheeler Walker Jr Streams New Album 'Ram'

(R&CPMK) Country singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. released his anticipated new album Ram via Pepperhill Music. Ram is his boldest effort yet - a hard charging hurricane of a rock album that's every bit as pummeling, raunchy and riotous as his best work to date.
With Ram, the follow-up to last year's Sex, Drugs & Country Music, the Nashville-based musician goes back to his southern rock roots. He offered the first taste of the 10-track, Dave Cobb-produced record with ass-kicking singles "Money N' Bitches," "Born to F***," and "Fingerblast."
He further previewed the rowdy rollercoaster to be expected on Ram with "F*** This Job" - the Oliver Anthony-inspired music video premiered on Barstool Sports and went viral on TikTok garnering +8.2 million views in the first 24 hours (10.2 million to date). Now, after having conquered country music, Ram sees Walker Jr., in true outlaw fashion, setting his sights on rock and roll, without forgetting his roots. ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses serve as his north stars in this new era.
In support of the new LP, Wheeler will hit the road on September 20th for The Spread Eagle Tour. The North American run will kick off in Sioux Falls, SD at The District before moving on to hit venues in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Nashville, Memphis and more.
