Bella Poarch Teams With Lauv For 'Crush'

(Warner) Bella Poarch returns with a new single and music video entitled "Crush" with Lauv out today via Warner Records. It notably marks her first release of 2023 and first collaboration with multiplatinum phenomenon Lauv!

About the song, co-writted by Lauv, she commented, "'Crush' is this fun, brighter side of me that I'm excited to showcase. The song itself is light, cheeky, and it gives you the flirty feeling of butterflies in your stomach that you get when sparks begin to fly. It's about being in the moment and indulging in the simple things like binging Love Island, or having an innocent crush without overthinking it (which I'm guilty of). Lauv is such an incredible artist and being able to work with him is such an honor. He's one of the sweetest people I've ever met, and I LAUVed working with him hehe."

Lauv added, "'Crush' is about that feeling when you're into someone but don't wanna cross the line cause it's so fun just being slightly into them. I wrote this song in Thailand with some amazing songwriters and when Bella wanted to record it, I was so excited to hear her take on it. Love singing with her and so happy 'Crush' is finally out!"

The single paves the way for a whole lot more to come from Bella Poarch soon. You're going to "Crush" on her like never before!

Last year, she unveiled her fan favorite Dolls EP. Beyond piling up over 1 billion streams, it received widespread acclaim. Rolling Stone praised, "Dolls succeeds because of Poarch's commitment to a unified aesthetic," and Variety summed it up best as "kick-ass." The FADER applauded the music video for the title track as "an action-packed mini-movie." Not to mention, she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan's 2022 Music Issue, and the publication went as far as to christen her "Pop's New Powerhouse."

