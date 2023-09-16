Cae Cartier Delivers New Single 'Replaceable'

(Interscope) Cae Cartier storms back onto the scene with his thunderous anthem, "Replaceable." Cartier doesn't shy away from bragging about his crowded roster of women as he buoyantly raps about his bachelor lifestyle. The Atlanta staple also shows his promise as a bruising technician on the mic with his raw and unfiltered energy, stiff-arming any girl looking to get in his way. "I was gon chill out but these lil bitches got me acting bad," he raps.

"Replaceable" follows Cae's 2023 released singles "GO" and "Mozart," both of which adhere to a similar provocative nature and unadulterated message that is sure to resonate with fans in uncompromised fashion. Cae's explosive rhymes have earned him a slew of co-signs, including Chris Brown, Key Glock, Shaq, Travis Scott and Quavo, courtesy of his fruitful 2022. Last year, he released "Smoke" and "Tucci," with the former becoming a blazing viral success on TikTok and YouTube.

Earlier this week, Cae's menacing raps caught the attention of fans on social media when he posted a snippet of his upcoming song "Tombstone." His beastly raps take centerstage, further proving why his untamed aggression is something we've yet to see in hip-hop: "When you die, your tombstone is going to get pissed on," says the 22-year-old. The tantalizing snippet earned over 614K views on Instagram and over 1.3 million on TikTok. Cae also earned a noticeable boost in followers on Instagram and TikTok, with each increasing by 10K and 12K over the last four days, respectively.

Despite having only a small body of work available to the public, Cae has shown himself as a multi-talented vocalist and writer who can adapt to any challenge, with "Replaceable" as his latest example.

