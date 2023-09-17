Katie Gregson-Macleod Reveals 'Your Ex' Music Video

(Arista) Following the success of her breakout single 'Complex' which is currently on over 45 million streams & her highly acclaimed EP 'Songs Written For Piano,' Katie Gregson-Macleod now shares the new visuals for her bittersweet new single 'Your Ex.' Continuing the vulnerable and captivating song writing we've all come to love from Katie, 'Your Ex' is an empathic avocation to anyone who has ever questioned the relationship between a partner and their Ex. The video shows Katie transform herself into her Ex's new partner...But in classic Katie style with wit, self-awareness, and a surprise! Holding a mirror up to ourselves in a way only Katie can do, she perfectly encaptures that feeling of comparing yourself to someone else.

Describing the video in her own words Katie says: "Sometimes comparison becomes obsession and sometimes it becomes surgical. The video for my latest single, 'Your Ex', encompasses all the staple tropes a breakup anthem of its kind deserves: former flames, new lovers, back-alley cosmetic surgery, and bestiality."

Hailing from Inverness in the Scottish Highlands, Katie's candid songwriting and stunning vocal abilities have quickly captured a global audience. Following the success of her breakout single 'Complex (demo)' which celebrated its one-year anniversary this month. The song quickly became a viral TikTok phenomenon, inspiring cover versions from the likes of Camila Cabello, King Princess, Madison Beer, Tom Walker and more, with The New York Times stating that "in just a couple days, 'complex' became a trigger for what felt like a global group hug". Katie has since been nominated for the prestigious Ivor Novello songwriting award and was chosen as BBC Scotland's 25 Artists to Watch in 2022. She was also chosen as part of MTV UK's Push artist of 2022 & one of NME's 100 essential artists of 2023.

