Mae Muller Releases New Single 'Written By A Woman'

(Capitol) Ahead of the release of her debut LP Sorry I'm Late out September 29th, globally adored British pop star Mae Muller shares another taste of her long-awaited full-length debut in the form of the album's final track, "Written By A Woman."

In addition to the thrilling self-possession of "Written By A Woman," Sorry I'm Late includes past hits like "I Just Came To Dance" and "I Wrote A Song" - a high-energy anthem that became the No. 1 trending song in the UK and shot to No. 9 on the UK Singles Chart after Mae represented the UK in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest - recent single, "MTJL" (an emotional ballad which finds Mae musing over her vulnerabilities and insecurities ultimately reconciling; "Maybe that's just life,") lead track, "Me, Myself & I" and smash hit "Better Days" (a platinum-certified collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G).

Sorry I'm Late is a message to fans who have stuck by Mae during a period of growth and self-discovery. The album strikes an unforgettable balance of soulful vulnerability and exhilarating confidence. The 25-year-old North London native opens up about all the love and loss she's experienced in recent years, infusing every song with her strong-minded yet irresistibly playful point of view. And while Sorry I'm Late unfolds with a lived-in intimacy and enthralling specificity, Mae captures so many of the frustrations and tensions shared by her generation. The result: a wildly cathartic celebration of today's young women and all their infinite complexity.

The album marks the follow-up to Mae's Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you: a critically lauded 2020 project including standouts like "Dependent" (named one of Billboard's 30 Best Pop Songs of 2020). Muller's songs have amassed over 2.7 billion streams globally.

