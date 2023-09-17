Offset Delivers 'FAN' Video

(Capitol) On October 13, Motown Records will release Set It Off - Offset's first solo studio album since 2019's acclaimed Father of Four, which marked his solo debut.

He has shared his fierce, infectious new single, "FAN." Offset recorded the track with producers Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle and Thurdi.

"I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life," says Offset. "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."

In the official video for "FAN," which he directed, Offset pays homage to Michael Jackson. In the opening scene, Offset is walking with his girl - played by Paige Hurd ("Power Book II: GHOST," "Tyler Perry's The Oval," "Everybody Hates Chris") - and, as they reach her home, their conversation takes a painful turn. Offset goes through some nightmarish changes as the streets erupt with unrest. Twitch star/streamer Kai Cenat and Twitch star Fanum also appear in the video, which was shot in Los Angeles. In addition to directing, Offset also served as executive producer on the video, which was produced by J3K Logistics, his production company.

"FAN" comes on the heels of the album's first single, "JEALOUSY" ft. Cardi B, which was featured on the biggest hip-hop playlists upon release, across all major DSPs, including RapCaviar (Spotify), Rap Life (Apple Music), On Everything (YouTube) and Rap Rotation (Amazon Music). The single has amassed over 60 million combined global streams while views of the accompanying video have surpassed 17 million.

Related Stories

More Offset News