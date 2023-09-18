Luke Grimes Announces New EP 'Pain Pills Or Pews'

(UMG Nashville) Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today announced that he will be releasing an eight-song EP on October 20, Pain Pills Or Pews.
Grimes wrote six of the songs on the Dave Cobb produced project. Fans can now pre-save Pain Pills Or Pews here. On Friday, Sept. 22, they will be able to download the next track to be released, "Burn."
After the release of his debut EP, Grimes will be heading out on the road to bring fans live performances of his songs this fall. Tickets will be on sale at www.lukegrimesmusic.com on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 am local time.
Grimes will also be perform for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural festival on Sept. 24 in Franklin, TN and he will be returning to Stagecoach in Indio, CA in April 2024.
Track Listing Pain Pills Or Pews:
1. No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes)
2. Hold On (Foy Vance)
3. Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes)
4. Where It's Blue (Colton Venner)
5. Burn (Luke Grimes)
6. Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes)
7. Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes)
8. Ain't Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)
11/9
Columbus, OH
Newport Music Hall
11/10
Philadelphia, PA
Theatre of Living Arts
11/30
Minneapolis, MN
First Avenue
12/1
Rosemont, IL
Joe's Live
12/7
Dallas, TX
The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/9
Austin, TX
Emo's
12/15
Washington, DC
9:30 Club
12/16
Boston, MA
Royale
Luke Grimes Releases New Version of 'Hold On Featuring Foy Vance
Luke Grimes Shares His First Music Video 'Hold On'
Luke Grimes Releases New Song 'Playin' On The Tracks'
Luke Grimes Releases Amazon Original Cover of Blaze Foley's 'Clay Pigeons'
blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'- KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary- more
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Discharged From Hospital- Eric Clapton and Bradley Walker Cover Willie Nelson Classic- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Don Henley To Induct Trisha Yearwood In ACL Hall Of Fame- Carrie Underwood Takes Over TODAY Show- Thomas Rhett Scores 21st No. One- more
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'
KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary
Bush Taps Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire For North American Tour
Classic Halford Albums Coming To Vinyl
The Dandy Warhols Go A.I. For 'The Summer Of Hate' Video
Jared James Nichols Recruits Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde For New Studio Video
Pierce The Veil and chloe moriondo Release '12 Fractures' Video
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Announces U.S. Tour Dates