Luke Grimes Announces New EP 'Pain Pills Or Pews'

09-18-2023

(UMG Nashville) Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today announced that he will be releasing an eight-song EP on October 20, Pain Pills Or Pews.

Grimes wrote six of the songs on the Dave Cobb produced project. Fans can now pre-save Pain Pills Or Pews here. On Friday, Sept. 22, they will be able to download the next track to be released, "Burn."

After the release of his debut EP, Grimes will be heading out on the road to bring fans live performances of his songs this fall. Tickets will be on sale at www.lukegrimesmusic.com on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 am local time.

Grimes will also be perform for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural festival on Sept. 24 in Franklin, TN and he will be returning to Stagecoach in Indio, CA in April 2024.

Track Listing Pain Pills Or Pews:

1. No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes)
2. Hold On (Foy Vance)
3. Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes)
4. Where It's Blue (Colton Venner)
5. Burn (Luke Grimes)
6. Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes)
7. Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes)
8. Ain't Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)

11/9
Columbus, OH
Newport Music Hall
11/10
Philadelphia, PA
Theatre of Living Arts
11/30
Minneapolis, MN
First Avenue
12/1
Rosemont, IL
Joe's Live
12/7
Dallas, TX
The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/9
Austin, TX
Emo's
12/15
Washington, DC
9:30 Club
12/16
Boston, MA
Royale

