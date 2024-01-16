Luke Grimes Releases 'Burn' (Spotify OUTSIDE Version) - Live from Nashville'

(UMG Nashville) Luke Grimes today released "Burn (Spotify OUTSIDE Version) - Live from Nashville." From the team that created Spotify Singles and Green Screen, OUTSIDE is Spotify's newest video-first original music series, featuring artists performing original music outside in the location of their choice.
Grimes performed his song "Burn" in Nashville and fans will be able to see the new video on the Spotify Global YouTube channel. Audio is now available on Spotify.
Says Grimes, "I'm really grateful to the good folks at Spotify and the OUTSIDE team for allowing us to bring a new perspective to "Burn" and giving fans a unique way to experience the song."
