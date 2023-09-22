Luke Grimes Shares New Song 'Burn'

(UMG Nashville) Luke Grimes today released the song, "Burn," from his forthcoming eight-song EP, Pain Pills Or Pews, which comes out October 20. Written by Grimes, Randy Montana (Luke Combs, Parker McCollum) and Josh Thompson (Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton), the song was produced by Dave Cobb.

"'Burn' came from a simple classic rock style melody and the idea of running headfirst into a heartbreak, almost asking for it," said Grimes. "The song always had a bit of Tom Petty vibe as he's always been a big influence for me. Getting in the room with Randy Montana and Josh Thompson showed me what seasoned songwriters can do with a simple idea; I love how this track turned out."

After the release of his debut EP, Grimes will be heading out on the road to bring fans live performances of his songs this fall. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. local time at www.lukegrimesmusic.com. Grimes will also perform for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural festival this weekend in Franklin, TN and he will be returning to Stagecoach in Indio, CA in April 2024.

Track Listing Pain Pills Or Pews:

1. No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes)

2. Hold On (Foy Vance)

3. Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes)

4. Where It's Blue (Colton Venner)

5. Burn (Luke Grimes)

6. Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes)

7. Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes)

8. Ain't Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)

Related Stories

Luke Grimes Announces New EP 'Pain Pills Or Pews'

Luke Grimes Releases New Version of 'Hold On Featuring Foy Vance

Luke Grimes Shares His First Music Video 'Hold On'

Luke Grimes Releases New Song 'Playin' On The Tracks'

More Luke Grimes News