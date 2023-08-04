Luke Grimes Releases New Version of 'Hold On Featuring Foy Vance

Single art

(UMG Nashville) Luke Grimes today released a new version of, "Hold On," which also features Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance, a co-writer on the track. Produced by Dave Cobb, the song was written by Vance and Ilsey Juber.

When Grimes began having discussions with his management team about his musical inspirations, Foy Vance, a singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, was on that list. After a writing session with Vance in Scotland fell through, "Hold On,", was pitched to the team and it was immediately put on hold for Grimes. He recorded it with Cobb, and it is one of only two songs that Grimes didn't write for his forthcoming album. After the original "Hold On" came out earlier this year, Grimes reached out to Vance again to see if he would record a duet and though the two have still not yet met in person, the beautiful new version is now available.

"'Hold On' has become one of my favorite songs on the (upcoming) album," said Grimes. "Foy Vance is one of my favorite current songwriters and although he and I couldn't get together in person, I knew I wanted him to be a part of this album. He had this song that had not been cut and I immediately fell in love with the words; I felt so connected to it. It's a familiar feeling, the fear of falling too deeply for someone because you could ultimately get hurt. I think it's a universal feeling for anyone who has had their heart broken."

Adds Vance, "I was so happy to hear that Luke had cut 'Hold On' for his debut album and then equally honoured to be asked to duet it with him."

Related Stories

Luke Grimes Shares His First Music Video 'Hold On'

Luke Grimes Releases New Song 'Playin' On The Tracks'

Luke Grimes Releases Amazon Original Cover of Blaze Foley's 'Clay Pigeons'

Luke Grimes Shares New Song 'Hold On'

More Luke Grimes News