NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE took the stage of NBC's TODAY on Tuesday morning with Judah & The Lion for a live performance of "Dreams," from their newly released ninth studio album CAVES.

Released last Friday, CAVES has been praised by fans and critics alike, commenting that the 11-track album is "nothing short of spectacular" (Country Now) and "exemplifies NEEDTOBREATHE's prowess as captivating songwriters and arena mainstays." (American Songwriter) Listeners have also taken note of the band's growth and CAVES' cross-genre appeal, writing, "The album features all the energy and inspiration the band's fans love but with a bolder-solid rock foundation" (Nashville Lifestyles) and "The album taps into the band's journey of self-discovery over the past few years, exploring a new identity and embracing a freedom we haven't seen from the band yet" (Relevant Magazine) while Australian outlet The Music dubbed it, "a collection of instantly catchy, life-affirming rock songs for marking pivotal life events" giving CAVES 4/5 stars.

NEEDTOBREATHE is also proud to announce a promotional campaign with the PGA TOUR for the 2023 FedExCup Fall. The FedExCup Fall, consisting of seven official PGA TOUR events from mid-September to mid-November, will take place in tandem with NEEDTOBREATHE's upcoming tour schedule allowing for optimum cross-promotional efforts. Newly released songs from CAVES including "Everknown" and "Dreams" (featuring Judah & The Lion) will be the anthems of the PGA TOUR's fall schedule, set to provide greater drama and more immediate consequence than ever before.

As PGA TOUR enthusiasts and avid golfers themselves, fans can expect to see content and interviews throughout the campaign highlighting the band's shared enthusiasm for both music & golf, alongside big-name PGA TOUR athletes & memorable moments from the FedExCup Fall.