Michael Buble Brings Property Brothers' Drew Scott To Vancouver Giants Ownership Group

(fcc) The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce the addition of Vancouver native Drew Scott to their ownership group. Scott is an entrepreneur, designer, author, producer, and leader in the home space as an expert in real estate, home renovation, and home design.

He is the co-founder of leading lifestyle and entertainment company Scott Brothers Global, which includes award-winning content producer Scott Brothers Entertainment as well as beloved home brands Scott Living and Drew & Jonathan Home. Scott hosts and executive produces multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers and Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, and Celebrity IOU.

"I am honoured and thrilled to join the Vancouver Giants ownership group," said Drew Scott. "My hometown holds a very special place in my heart, and the city has the best sports fans. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute my expertise and use my platform to help accelerate the team's growth and community impact."

"I'm looking forward to working alongside a talented team of people with the same vision and commitment to transcend the organization both on and off the ice," Scott added.

Giants part-owner Michael Buble and Scott have known each other for years, and often talked about making a positive impact in their hometown community. When Buble brought the opportunity to Scott, it made perfect sense.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of the ownership group for the Vancouver Giants and thrilled to welcome my longtime friend and fellow Vancouver guy, Drew Scott, to the team," Buble said. "I love hockey so much, and it has been such a rewarding experience to be part of my favourite sport at a grassroots level. Drew brings a new level of excitement and visibility to the Giants. I'm excited to work alongside him as we continue to support our incredible city, the beautiful people, and the greatest game on Earth."

In addition to Scott, the Vancouver Giants ownership group now includes Majority Owner Ron Toigo, and part owners Sultan Thiara, Michael Buble, Lewis Buble, and Bruce Allen. Scott and the Bubles are taking over the Quinn family's estate share.

"Aside from being a really good guy that will certainly work with all of us, Scott's experience and expertise will help build our brand in a way that we haven't been able to do in the past," Toigo said. "He is excited to be part of the team and we're thrilled to have him on board."

