Catie Turner Shares 'Empty' Single

(AR) Catie Turner has shared her deeply personal new single, "Empty," available everywhere now. The therapeutic track heralds the second installment in her ambitious new project, Comedy & Tragedy: Act 2, arriving everywhere on October 27.

Comedy & Tragedy: Act 2 - which includes the dramatic first single, "Someone That I'm Afraid Of," was preceded this summer by Comedy & Tragedy: Act 1, showcasing Turner's gift for intensely personal songcraft while simultaneously flexing her sonic versatility with a newfound creative edge.

At the heart of the project is Catie's belief in the dichotomy of drama - that truth cannot exist without both comedy and tragedy. Highlights include the deeply introspective (but still upbeat) "Hyperfixations" (featured in both Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" and Ones To Watch's "Now Watching"), the nostalgically charged "Hometown," and the showstopping title track, "Comedy & Tragedy," all joined by inventive videos streaming now at Turner's official YouTube channel.

