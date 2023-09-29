Lady A's TODAY Show Performance Goes Online

(The GreenRoom) Lady A took the stage of NBC's TODAY on Tuesday morning for a live performance of their new track "Love You Back" (BMLG Records) as well as their hit single, "Downtown." Watch their high-energy performance here.

In addition to their performance, the band chatted with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly as well as Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer about their new music, current tour, strong connection with their fans, and more.

Lady A released "Love You Back" last week after giving fans a sneak peek of the track during CMAFest, through social media, and while on their Request Line Tour. The song explores the idea that while memories of an old flame can bring some comfort, they can also keep one from moving forward. Written by James McNair, Lindsay Rhimes, and Emily Weisband, the song "kicks things back to Lady A's classic sound," (American Songwriter). The band also released a lyric video to accompany the track which featured footage shot on the road during their REQUEST LINE TOUR - watch it below.

Additionally, Lady A's REQUEST LINE TOUR continues this weekend in Durant, OK (9/29), with the third leg of the tour kicking off in Wallingford, CT (10/19), Boston, MA (10/20), and Philadelphia, PA (10/21) with support from friend Dave Barnes.

