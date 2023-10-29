Lady A Get Melancholy With 'A Love Song'

(The GreenRoom) Lady A have released the melancholy new track, "A Love Song," featuring center stage their classic emotive sound and harmonies, along with a visualizer for the song. Written by Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, Sam Ellis, and Allison Veltz Cruz and produced by Dann Huff, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley trade vocals over Dave Haywood's piano-driven melody, while the song's poignant lyrics find a couple at the crossroads of their relationship, yearning instead for a simpler, forever kind of love.

"Sad songs always seem to be the ones that move me deeply," said Scott. "When we sat down to write this song we really decided to brave the deep of telling a story of a couple at the place in their relationship where they are realizing this might not be a forever love. It's a heartbreaking story but one I think many will relate to."

"A Love Song" comes on the heels of a new creative chapter for Lady A with the release of "Love You Back." Critics and fans have already praised the song as "exactly what their fans have been yearning for" (Country Now), available to stream HERE. Lady A will also wrap their acclaimed REQUEST LINE TOUR this weekend, dubbed a "long overdue celebration between the band and their fans" (American Songwriter), with support from friend Dave Barnes.

In addition to the conclusion of the REQUEST LINE TOUR and the release of their new music, Lady A recently reached another milestone as their chart-topping hit, "Champagne Night," was recently certified platinum by the RIAA. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 11 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

