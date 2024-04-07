Lady A Rock 'Love You Back' On Good Morning America

(The GreenRoom) Lady A took the stage of ABC's Good Morning America last week for a live performance of their new single "Love You Back" (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment) - watch their performance here.
Dubbed a song that "is so very purely Lady A" (People) as its "reflective sonics fit nicely with the trio's past" (Billboard), the song is at country radio now. While at GMA, Lady A first chatted with Robin Roberts about the fan response to the track and story behind the song before delivering a stripped performance allowing the trio's signature harmonies to shine.
Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed 11 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.
Lady A Get Melancholy With 'A Love Song'
The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video
Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'God So Loved the World'
Lady A's TODAY Show Performance Goes Online
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video- Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards- Five Finger Death Punch Premiere Video For 'This Is The Way (feat. DMX)'- more
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video
Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'
Members of AWOLNATION and Tinfed Ask 'Where Are The Punks' With The Barbarians Of California
Oceanhoarse Return With 'Killer & The Queen'
Nightrage Deliver 'A Throne Of Melancholy' As New Album Arrives
The Haunt Declare 'Do Not Resuscitate' With New EP
Eric Church & Outsiders Spirits Announce Next Release From Whiskey JYPSI
Up and Coming Alt-Rockers The Warning Share 'Automatic Sun'