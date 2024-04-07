Lady A Rock 'Love You Back' On Good Morning America

(The GreenRoom) Lady A took the stage of ABC's Good Morning America last week for a live performance of their new single "Love You Back" (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment) - watch their performance here.

Dubbed a song that "is so very purely Lady A" (People) as its "reflective sonics fit nicely with the trio's past" (Billboard), the song is at country radio now. While at GMA, Lady A first chatted with Robin Roberts about the fan response to the track and story behind the song before delivering a stripped performance allowing the trio's signature harmonies to shine.

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed 11 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit "Need You Now" which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

