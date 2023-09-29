Walker Hayes Delivers 'New Money'

(Monument Records) Walker Hayes releases new, 8-song project, New Money, out now. New Money is Hayes' first full length project since the release of 2022's Country Stuff The Album, which became the only country record to be released and certified by the RIAA that year. The project also included smash hit "Fancy Like," which made Hayes a GRAMMY Award nominee.

On New Money, Hayes, who has over five million followers across socials, gives fans what they have come to love from him - honesty. On the opening, title track, Hayes lets audiences into his living room, and shares a little of what he and his family have gone through to get to where they are today. He sings:

NASHVILLE MADE US EVEN BROKER

TWO JOBS, STILL PLAYING THE JOKER

IN A COVER BAND DOWN ON BROADWAY

GUESS I LEARNED TO DREAM THE HARD WAY

AND SO WILL MY SONS AND SO WILL MY DAUGHTERS

'CAUSE THEY GET GOOD NIGHT KISSES FROM A FATHER LIKE MINE

WHO FOLLOWED HIS HEART

INSTEAD OF THE SHINE

This type of raw honesty can be seen across the project. On radio single "Good With Me," Hayes marvels at how crazy the world has gotten, and urges people to find what brings them joy, not what divides. On "Taylor Swift" he shares what it meant bringing his daughters to see their hero, and makes sure they know he loves them, like they love her. And of course, there are odes to his wife Laney across every track.

Hayes has always sung about the fact that he is a simple man. Whether it's a date night at Applebee's, trying to stay out of AA, or keeping his blow-up Grinch in the yard till March, he just wants everyone to get along and be happy...and maybe laugh a little more. He has never changed who he is and what he sings about, and this new project is a testament to the superstar's staying power in this industry.

