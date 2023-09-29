Walker Hayes Delivers 'New Money'

(Monument Records) Walker Hayes releases new, 8-song project, New Money, out now. New Money is Hayes' first full length project since the release of 2022's Country Stuff The Album, which became the only country record to be released and certified by the RIAA that year. The project also included smash hit "Fancy Like," which made Hayes a GRAMMY Award nominee.
On New Money, Hayes, who has over five million followers across socials, gives fans what they have come to love from him - honesty. On the opening, title track, Hayes lets audiences into his living room, and shares a little of what he and his family have gone through to get to where they are today. He sings:
NASHVILLE MADE US EVEN BROKER
TWO JOBS, STILL PLAYING THE JOKER
IN A COVER BAND DOWN ON BROADWAY
GUESS I LEARNED TO DREAM THE HARD WAY
AND SO WILL MY SONS AND SO WILL MY DAUGHTERS
'CAUSE THEY GET GOOD NIGHT KISSES FROM A FATHER LIKE MINE
WHO FOLLOWED HIS HEART
INSTEAD OF THE SHINE
This type of raw honesty can be seen across the project. On radio single "Good With Me," Hayes marvels at how crazy the world has gotten, and urges people to find what brings them joy, not what divides. On "Taylor Swift" he shares what it meant bringing his daughters to see their hero, and makes sure they know he loves them, like they love her. And of course, there are odes to his wife Laney across every track.
Hayes has always sung about the fact that he is a simple man. Whether it's a date night at Applebee's, trying to stay out of AA, or keeping his blow-up Grinch in the yard till March, he just wants everyone to get along and be happy...and maybe laugh a little more. He has never changed who he is and what he sings about, and this new project is a testament to the superstar's staying power in this industry.
Walker Hayes Delivers New Single 'Good With Me'
Walker Hayes To Headline The 3rd Annual Hudson Valley Rodeo
Walker Hayes Releases 'being a dad and missing mine' Two-Pack
Walker Hayes Launching The Duck Buck Tour
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- more
Rolling Stones Recruit Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder For 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'- U2- Sammy Hagar- Bruce Springsteen- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury
Freddie Mercury Directs Queen Stage Show On The Greatest Live
Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II box set
Bad Wolves Unleash 'Die About It' Video
Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With 'This Is Home'
Premiere: Ryan Terrigno's 'Supernova'
Diamond Dogs Release New Album 'About The Hardest Nut to Crack'
Within Temptation Stream 'Ritual' Single