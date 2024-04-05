Walker Hayes Announces The Same Drunk Tour With 'Sober Thoughts' Release

(Monument) It has been a busy few months for singer/songwriter, GRAMMY Nominee, and Monument/RCA Records recording artist Walker Hayes. Today, he releases a new project, called Sober Thoughts, announces his next headlining tour, The Same Drunk Tour, and teases an upcoming partnership with America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, Athletic Brewing Company .

Walker Hayes has always written about his personal experiences from a place of deep authenticity and, sometimes brutal, truth - sharing his fears, insecurities, and demons with the world. We have watched him struggle to stay sober after his music took over the country on "AA." We have heard his pain on "Beer in the Fridge" when he sings "guess I've got to live without you now, cause I couldn't live without that beer in the fridge" during a particularly difficult time where he and his wife, Laney, were struggling with his addiction. And we have watched him have a little fun with his classic country upbringing on the boot stomping "Drinkin' Songs."

The tradition of Hayes sharing his experiences, particularly with sobriety, continues on Sober Thoughts, where he pairs those songs with two brand new tracks - "Beat The Bottle" and single "Same Drunk." On "Beat The Bottle" Hayes details a particularly bad night where he tried drinking to forget, and on "Same Drunk" he sings that everyone is dealing with something and we're all in it together. These songs showcase what Hayes has always done best with his music, which is make people feel seen.

"I've been sober for 8 years," shares Hayes. "During that time, I've gone through countless ups and downs, and I'm always proud to share songs that celebrate the highs, and make people feel less alone in the lows. We're all in this together, and that's what this project, and this tour, are all about."

In conjunction with new music, Hayes announces his next headlining tour - the Same Drunk Tour. This 29-city tour will span the country, bringing Hayes from coast to coast this summer, and kicking off in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 30. Pre-Sale starts today (4/5), with the general on sale hitting on April 12. The Same Drunk Tour follows his last arena tours, The Duck Buck Tour and the Glad You're Here Tour. The Glad You're Here Tour is the same title as the book Hayes released in 2022 with his best friend, Craig Allen Cooper, detailing his journey to finding Christ.

Hayes has also collaborated with pioneering non-alcoholic beer company, Athletic Brewing. Together, they crafted a new classic American Pale brewed for pilsner lovers. Hayes has a long history with the award-winning NA brewery, which helped keep sobriety fun on the Duck Buck Tour in 2023. More details about the partnership will be shared in the coming days.

Sober Thoughts Track Listing:

1. Same Drunk

Writers: Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Ben Hayslip

2. Beat The Bottle

Writers: Walker Hayes, Tony Martin, Mark Nesler

3. Beer In The Fridge

Writers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Matt Jenkins, Scot Sherrod

4. AA

Writers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Luke Laird

5. Drinkin' Songs

Writers: Walker Hayes, Jordan Gray

