Walker Hayes Releases 'being a dad and missing mine' Two-Pack

Walker Hayes has released a new two-pack called "being a dad and missing mine", which features two brand new songs "if father time had a daughter"
& "6 string american dream".
EBM shared the folllowing details: Over the last few years, Monument Records recording artist Walker Hayes has experienced just about the highest high an artist can dream of. After grinding for nearly 20 years in Nashville, he struck gold with his smash hit "Fancy Like." For months, the fun-filled tune could be heard in every bar, restaurant, sports game or tailgate, all while hundreds of thousands of people danced to it on TikTok. The song garnered Hayes a GRAMMY Nomination, among many other accolades, and led to a sold out, headlining arena tour.
While that success could be seen as the "American Dream," Hayes knows better than to trust the fame and fortune. In the same set of years that he saw his music dreams come true, he went through one of the toughest losses of his life - the passing of his father. As a dad to six himself, with his seventh child Oakleigh in heaven, the loss hit Hayes square in the chest. Now, the singer/songwriter is delivering a project that highlights the loss his family has experienced while doing what he does best - looking inward. On the track "6 string american dream" Hayes sings:
Yeah I'm a little bit higher up on that Nashville ladder
but money didn't fix anything that really matters
my haters still say I can't sing
my marriage still needs counseling
my sons don't know how not to fight
my daughter's shorts are too short & too tight
if I'm drinking honestly
still can't drink responsibly
I'm a 6 string American dream
but I still wake up sad
I still need Jesus
and I still miss my dad
The other track, titled "if father time had a daughter," is equally as introspective and finds Hayes begging Father Time to have mercy on the fathers who have to watch their little girls grow up so fast, singing "time would stand still a little longer / if Father Time had a daughter."
"Been waiting to get these two songs out for a long time," says Hayes. "As I look at the body of work and the songs I'm sitting on, I think about what I want to say - and this is what I want to say to the world right now. These songs wreck me in different ways and it's my hope that everyone that listens will leave feeling real feelings."
being a dad and missing mine is out now on Monument Records, and is a prime example of why Billboard praised his music as "personal, soul-bearing storylines; rolling rhymes; and Macklemore-like cadence."
Stream "if father time had a daughter" below and "6 string american dream" here.
Walker Hayes Launching The Duck Buck Tour
Flo Rida and Walker Hayes Team For 'High Heels'
Walker Hayes Shares 'That Dog'll Hunt'
Walker Hayes Celebrates New Platinum and Gold Honors
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
Matchbox Twenty Share First New Song In Over A Decade
All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight
Holy Roller Baby Cover Edwyn Collins' 'A Girl Like You'
The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music
Jeff Larson Shares Song-By-Song For Tim Hardin Tribute EP
The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'No Reason'
Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Reimagine 'Look At Us Now Honeycomb'
The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl