Black Pumas Share 'Angel' Video

(BT) GRAMMY-nominated duo Black Pumas have shared their latest new song, "Angel" - the third track to be released ahead of their highly anticipated sophomore album, Chronicles of a Diamond, out on October 27th via ATO Records.

"Angel" was written and co-produced by the band's singer/songwriter/producer Eric Burton, with production by Pumas' guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada. A deeply emotive track, "Angel" showcases Burton's impressive vocal range and masterful storytelling skills. The video, filmed at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, sees Burton delivering a haunting solo performance in a setting that works as an effective backdrop, complimenting the intensity of the song. "Angel" is a mesmerizing slow burner, graced with majestic guitar work, moody mellotron melodies, and soul-baring lyrics that Burton composed in a laundromat over a decade ago.

Eric explains, "I remember feeling overwhelmed by everything going on with my family and the neighborhood I was living in and hoping to find sanctuary in the actual voice of an angel," he says. "There was a laundromat nearby that served as a quiet place for me, and that song started to come to me as I stared into a still-life painting of flowers."

Excitement around Black Pumas sophomore release continues to build as the band garners significant radio airplay and confirms touring plans. The band will play a string of shows in their native Texas in December, and then hit the ground running in 2024 with shows in Philadelphia, New York City (at the famed Radio City Music Hall) and Chicago in January, a European trek and a 2-night stint at Nashville's lauded Ryman in April (see below for complete itinerary).

"More Than A Love Song" (the first single released ahead of the new album) has amassed 2+ million streams and is currently #1 at Triple A Radio, #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Chart, and #1 at Americana Radio. "Mrs. Postman," is the playful second track unveiled from Chronicles of a Diamond - Relix said it's "flush with unbound style" and FLOOD called Burton's vocals "spectacular."

Chronicles of a Diamond brings the band's singular vision to life with more power, passion, and daring originality than ever before. Produced by Quesada and primarily mixed by six-time Grammy Award winner Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs), the ten-song LP finds Burton taking the role of co-producer and infusing his free-spirited musicality into every track.

BLACK PUMAS TOUR DATES

12/4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

12/5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live (Sold Out)

12/6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live (Sold Out)

12/8 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

12/9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Sold Out)

12/10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

1/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

1/19 - New York City, NY- Radio City Music Hall

1/26- Chicago, IL- Salt Shed

1/27 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (Sold Out)

3/15 - France Paris Zenith Paris - La Villette

3/16 - Belgium Brussels Forest National

3/17 - Netherlands Amsterdam AFAS Live

3/19 - Germany Hamburg Docks

3/20 - Germany Berlin Verti Music Hall

3/21 - Germany Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

3/23 - UK Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

3/24 - UK London Eventim Apollo

4/5 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

4/6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

