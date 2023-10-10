Stephen Wilson Jr. Unplugs For 'Grief Is Only Love'

(MPG) Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut double album son of dad via Big Loud Records, Indiana-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has shared a moving acoustic performance video for "Grief Is Only Love."

Released five years to the day of his father's death, son of dad is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that has garnered widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, CMT, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Holler, Country Central and many more. Wilson also just announced a hometown headline show at Nashville's EXIT/IN on January 19, which has already sold out.

"If you're lucky enough to have lived, you're going to grieve something," Wilson shares. "It is the most human thing we have and we grieve on a level that is unmatched."

son of dad channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. - a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

"Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on," Wilson says. "I'm living my own life, but it's like his death book ended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car."

The record's emotional centerpiece "Father's Son" - released in June on Father's Day - was called one of the "Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far" by Rolling Stone, while "patches" led Country Music Pride to laud Wilson as "America's best living songwriter." Elsewhere album opener "the devil" was recently featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track "Holler from the Holler" and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

This year alone, Wilson has made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, Ryman and CMA Fest debuts and has shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Drake White, Larry Fleet, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone. Later this month, Wilson will make his Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on October 14, and before the year ends Wilson will join The Lone Bellow for an additional run of shows, including three dates at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall.

son of dad Tracklist

1. the devil (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

2. Cuckoo (Stephen Wilson Jr., Travis Meadows, Jeffrey Steele)

3. billy (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

4. patches (Stephen Wilson Jr., Jeffrey Steele)

5. American Gothic (feat. Hailey Whitters) (Stephen Wilson Jr., Benjamin West, Hailey Whitters)

6. Werewolf (Stephen Wilson Jr., Bryan Simpson)

7. Mighty Beast (Stephen Wilson Jr., Ryan Necci)

8. Year to Be Young 1994 (Stephen Wilson Jr., Benjamin West)

9. twisted (Stephen Wilson Jr., Jeremy Spillman, Connor Thuotte)

10. Father's Son (Stephen Wilson Jr., Josh Kerr, Nick Wayne)

11. Grief Is Only Love (Stephen Wilson Jr., Jeffrey Steele)

12. Hang in There (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

13. Calico Creek (Stephen Wilson Jr., Jesse Murphy, Michael Wilkes)

14. Holler from the Holler (Stephen Wilson Jr., Craig Wiseman)

15. Hometown (Stephen Wilson Jr., Marv Green, Tony Lane)

16. Not Letting Go (Stephen Wilson Jr., Andrew DeRoberts)

17. For What It's Worth (Stephen Wilson Jr., Benjamin West)

18. All the Wars from Now On (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

19. kid (Stephen Wilson Jr., Lori McKenna, Benjamin West)

20. Henry (Stephen Wilson Jr., Tony Lane)

21. You (Stephen Wilson Jr., Bryan Simpson)

22. The Beginning (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Tour Dates:

10/13: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater @

10/14: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw Music Festival

11/26: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #

11/27: Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap #

11/29: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

11/30: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

12/1: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall #

12/2: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #

12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #

12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #

1/19: Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN

4/1: Midland: The Last Resort Cruise

@ - with Midland

# - with The Lone Bellow

