Stephen Wilson Jr. Unplugs For 'Year To Be Young (1994)'

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. released a live acoustic performance video for single "Year To Be Young (1994)." The video comes on the heels of Holler naming Wilson's debut double album son of dad their #1 Album of the Year, calling Wilson "a sage storyteller and unrivaled songwriter whose welcome arrival spurs a ground-breaking new energy in Nashville." Wilson also announced tours supporting Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three next spring and summer following his shows with The Lone Bellow to close out the year.

Released five years to the day of his father's death, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that has garnered widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene, American Songwriter, CMT, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country and many more. The debut double album channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. - a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

"Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on," Wilson says. "I'm living my own life, but it's like his death book ended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car."

Tour Dates:

12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #

12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #

12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's #

12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #

1/19: Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN

3/2: Berlin, Germany - C2C Berlin

3/3: Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy Rotterdam

3/28: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

3/29: Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha *

3/30: Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

4/1: Midland's Last Resort Cruise

4/7: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

4/11: Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona

5/4: Dublin, IE - The Academy %

5/5: Belfast, NI - Limelight %

5/8: Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy %

5/9: Newcastle, UK - NX %

5/11: Manchester, UK - Academy %

5/12: Leeds, UK - 02 Academy %

5/14: Nottingham, UK - Rock City %

5/16: Cardiff, UK - Tramshed %

6/13: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater *

6/14: Buffalo, NY - Terminal B at The Outer Harbor *

6/15: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphiteater *

6/27: LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series *

6/28: Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall *

6/29: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

8/1: Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

# - with The Lone Bellow

* - with Brothers Osborne

% - with The Cadillac Three

