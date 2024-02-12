Stephen Wilson Jr. Making Late Night TV Debut This Week

(Missing Piece) This Wednesday, February 14, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. will make his late night television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers performing his viral single "Cuckoo."
The song appears on his debut double album son of dad that was released last year via Big Loud Records and appeared on numerous year-end lists in Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Billboard, Grady Smith and as the #1 album of the year in Holler and All Country News.
Recently, a performance of "Cuckoo" on TikTok garnered over 3 million views and led to his debut double album peaking at #3 on the iTunes Country Albums chart and at #14 on the All Genre Albums chart. He also released an acoustic performance of the song which has garnered nearly 7 million views to date.
Last month, he announced his debut headline tour where shows in New York, Minneapolis, Louisville and Birmingham sold out in just a few hours. He will also hit the road supporting HARDY, Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three with festival performances at Stagecoach, Country Thunder, Tortuga and more.
