Clay Walker To Sing National Anthem At Houston Astros Game

(117) Country music singer Clay Walker is taking center field to sing the national anthem at game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers today, October 16th.
The game will air on FOX and FS1 and will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Clay's performance set for 3:20 p.m. and the first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. Central Time. Clay Walker hails from the Beaumont, Texas area, just an hour's drive outside of Houston.
This yearly performance holds special significance for Walker, as he has been a lifelong Astros fan, embodying the true spirit of Houston pride.
