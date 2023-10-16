.

Clay Walker To Sing National Anthem At Houston Astros Game

10-16-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clay Walker To Sing National Anthem At Houston Astros Game Promo photo courtesy 117

(117) Country music singer Clay Walker is taking center field to sing the national anthem at game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers today, October 16th.

The game will air on FOX and FS1 and will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Clay's performance set for 3:20 p.m. and the first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. Central Time. Clay Walker hails from the Beaumont, Texas area, just an hour's drive outside of Houston.

This yearly performance holds special significance for Walker, as he has been a lifelong Astros fan, embodying the true spirit of Houston pride.

Related Stories
Clay Walker To Sing National Anthem At Houston Astros Game

More Clay Walker News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more

Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more

Day In Country

Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour- Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Latest News

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song

Eagles Add New Forum Date To Long Goodbye Tour

BRKN LOVE Cover Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy'

Crypta Share 'Stronghold' Lyric Video

Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour

Baroness Stream 'Stone (Deluxe)' Album

We The Kings Ink With Emo Nite Founders' Graveboy Records

Taken Days To Get 'Over Zelle Us' With New Single