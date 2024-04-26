Clay Walker Honored As A Pandora Billionaire

(117) Earlier this week, Country star Clay Walker was recognized as a Pandora Billionaire. Walker, who's achievements include 11 number one singles, 40 charted singles, and 6 platinum and gold records, was presented with a Pandora's Billionaire's plaque by SiriusXM Pandora's Associate Director of Talent & Industry Relations Bekah Digby during his SiriusXM Prime Country music event at SiriusXM's new Nashville studios.

The plaque commemorates Walker's music having been streamed over 1 billion times on Pandora. During the event, Walker performed "Live Until I Die," "What's It To You" and more hits in front of an excited audience full of fans and chatted with SiriusXM's Mike Terry about his life, career, what's next and the streaming milestone.

Earlier this month, Walker released his new song, "I Know She Hung The Moon," which was written by his close friend the late Toby Keith and Scotty Emerick. He recorded the country ballad in December and with Toby's passing he hopes to honor his legacy by bringing this song to life. You can hear "I Know She Hung The Moon" during the forthcoming SiriusXM Prime Country event airing on the channel on May 10th. Walker, who is a regular performer at The Grand Ole Opry, is currently on his Country Side Tour and will make his Red Rocks debut on September 23 when he supports country music artist Cole Swindell.

Walker, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1996, and The Clay Walker Foundation recently announced that they have raised $2.6 million dollars to date for MS research. Walker and the foundation will continue their fundraising efforts at the 2024 Clay Walker Charity Classic at Pebble Beach taking place on June 26-30.

You can listen to Clay Walker on Pandora's Country Billionaires station here.

