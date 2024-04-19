The Clay Walker Foundation Raises $2.6m For Multiple Sclerosis Research

(117) Last Thursday, country hitmaker Clay Walker and The Clay Walker Foundation held their annual Band Against MS Gala at the Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston where they raised an incredible $220,000 for Multiple Sclerosis research. In 1996, Walker faced a new battle with his diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but rather than yielding to its challenges, he emerged as a fierce advocate and fundraiser, establishing the Clay Walker Foundation to support those affected by the disease. Overall, The Clay Walker Foundation has raised $2.6 million dollars for Multiple Sclerosis research.

The evening began with a pre-concert mixer where sponsors participated in a silent auction with items such as guitars signed by Taylor Swift and Toby Keith, tickets to the ACM and CMA Awards VIP packages to George Strait show and sideline passes to the Houston Texans game. The highlight of the evening was the dynamic and inspiring performance by Walker himself. The proud Texan took the stage and performed his hits and gave an emotional performance of his new single, "I Know She Hung The Moon."

Attendees dined on a delicious three-course dinner followed by a live auction. Year after year, the Gala proves to be a must attend event and this year was no different. Community members enjoyed an exciting and entertaining evening all while raising life-changing funding for the BAMS foundation to better the lives of those living with MS. Learn more about The Clay Walker Foundation and more upcoming events here.

Related Stories

Hear Clay Walker's New Single 'I Know She Hung The Moon'

Clay Walker To Sing National Anthem At Houston Astros Game

News > Clay Walker