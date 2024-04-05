Hear Clay Walker's New Single 'I Know She Hung The Moon'

(117) Country music star Clay Walker is back! The long-awaited new song, "I Know She Hung The Moon," is available now. This marks his first new release since 2021. The touching country tune was penned by the late Toby Keith and Scotty Emerick. Keith first shared the song with Walker backstage after the two performed at the Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic in 2021.
Walker was immediately captivated and resonated with the lyrics that echoed the love he has for his wife which has always been a cherished theme in his own music. Walker recorded the country tune in December and with Keith''s recent passing he hopes to honor his legacy by bringing this song to life.
"I found out that he had passed away and it really affected me and I'd asked my manager, who also manages Toby, 'Did Toby ever get a chance to hear the song?' and he said 'he (Toby) did. He said he loved it' and that meant a lot," Walker shared.
Produced by the legendary Tony Brown, known for his work with icons like George Strait and Reba McEntire, this track captures the timeless essence of classic country, bridging generations in the ever-evolving genre soundscape. Walker performed "I Know She Hung the Moon" for the first time live at the Grand Ole Opry on March 29.
Clay Walker To Sing National Anthem At Houston Astros Game
