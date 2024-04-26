Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'

(True Public Relations) Lee Brice, is getting ready for the summer alongside Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters in their latest single, "Drinkin' Buddies," out now. The track, written by Zach Kale, Chris Destefano and Justin Wilson, and produced by Ben Glover and Jerrod Nieman, is a cheers to the friends we call on to help lift us up in our down times and are always there to make the good ones even better.
"We all got 'em, we all need 'em, so let's raise a glass to 'em! Cheers to all our Drinkin' Buddies out there. Huge thanks to Nate and Hailey for bringing this thing all the way home!! Can't wait for y'all to hear this one!" -Lee Brice
"When Lee asked me if I wanted to be a part of this song with him and Hailey, it was an immediate yes for me! I was honored. I am a huge fan of the both of them and this song just brings such a fun energy. I have had a blast collaborating with them on this! " -Nate Smith
Lee Brice Teams With Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters For 'Drinkin' Buddies'
