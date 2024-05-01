Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'

(TPR) Lee Brice has earned his highest career add day at Country radio with his latest single, "Drinkin' Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters, scoring the #1 spot on Mediabase with 109 Country radio stations.
This achievement also marks the biggest add day for any Curb Records artist since 2009 and is the leading add day of any label act so far this year. The track was written by Zach Kale, Chris Destefano and Justin Wilson, and produced by Ben Clover and Jerrod Neiman.
Fans can see Lee out on the road this year playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows including his upcoming engagement in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.
