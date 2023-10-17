Star-Studded George Jones Tribute 'Still Playin' Possum' Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only

() Feeling a little bit country, No Show Productions announces the "Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones" tribute concert event will premiere in a one-day-only theater presentation on Tuesday, October 17th in association with Fathom Events. With performances filmed on April 25, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama, to a sold-out show at the Von Braun Center, some of country music's biggest stars pay homage to the man known 'as the greatest country singer of all time' - George Jones!
Tickets are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).
Now, 10 years after his passing in 2013, music lovers can witness the power of song as artists ranging from Jelly Roll ("Bartender's Blues"), Brad Paisley ("He Stopped Loving Her Today"), Tanya Tucker (The Grand Tour), Dierks Bentley (Why Baby Why), Sam Moore (Blues Man), Travis Tritt ("The Race Is On"), Jamey Johnson ("Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes"), and so many more bring their interpretation of Jones' hits to life on the big screen.
George Jones also referred to by many as "The Possum" sold over 20 million albums, was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was a Kennedy Center Honoree, National Medal of the Arts recipient, Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient, topped the Billboard singles chart 14 times and achieved 143 Top 40 hits during his illustrious career.
"It is still hard to believe that George is gone. He was loved by so many artists and fans. We may not have him here in person, but we have his music to keep his memory alive," says Nancy Jones. "Filming this night was something special. The love for George was overwhelming!"
