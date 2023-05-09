2023 Gulf Coast Jam To Announce Morgan Wallen Replacement

(Campbell Entertainment Group) Organizers of the 2023 Gulf Coast Jam shared the following update after Morgan Wallen announced that he is being forced to take mandatory vocal rest after he reinjured his vocal cords earlier this week.

Per the diagnosis, he will not be performing at the 2023 Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam. Superstars Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and HARDY are set to headline June 1-4, 2023, and a major announcement will be made shortly about who will be filling the June 3 slot.

"Morgan was the first 2023 headliner we announced last year, and the anticipation to see his amazing show, along with HARDY, Miranda and Kane and the rest of our incredible lineup, was off the charts," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "We've seen time and time again how brutal this business on the body, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Morgan for a full recovery."

HARDY, Breland, Dylan Marlowe and Them Dirty Roses are scheduled to perform on the opening night, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Friday will see Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Warren Zeiders, Shane Profitt and DOZZI on the massive main stage. Chase Rice, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman and Lily Rose will perform on Saturday night. Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Dylan Scott, MacKenzie Porter, and Seaforth perform on Sunday. The winners of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions will open each night of the Festival.

"We are just as sad as everyone else, as our families were as excited as your families to see Morgan Wallen," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "We pray he gets well soon, and we hope to see him in Panama City Beach in the near future."

