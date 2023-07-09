Jelly Roll Joins Morgan Wallen As Headliner Of Next Gulf Coast Jam

Event poster

(CE) The 12th Annual Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam announced Morgan Wallen as the Sunday night headliner during last month's sold-out festival, and today, organizers revealed Jelly Roll will headline Friday, May 31, 2024. His debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel, was the largest debut country album release in Billboard Consumption chart history.

Set in beautiful Panama City Beach May 30 - June 2, 2024, tickets for the event Billboard called one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals" are currently on sale at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

"Jelly Roll is absolutely exploding, and he was one of the top artists our Jammers kept raving about when we started putting our lineup together," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "We can't be more excited to have him as one of our headliners next year."

This year's Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, headlined by Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and HARDY, drew an astounding 30,000 fans to the Florida Panhandle and recorded the event's first sellout. The 12th annual Country On The Coast event will again encompass four days of music May 30 - June 2, 2024. Additional headliners and the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

"Jelly Roll sold out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last year, he's winning awards, and his music and his amazing story are connecting with fans in a huge way," added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "We can't wait to have him on our stage next June!"

Related Stories

Hollywood Undead and Jelly Roll Share 'House of Mirrors' Video

George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys

Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Top The 2023 CMT Music Awards

The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

More Jelly Roll News