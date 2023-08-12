Cody Johnson Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam

Event poster

(CEG) Organizers of the 12th Annual Gulf Coast Jam announced Cody Johnson as the Country On The Coast's third headliner. He will take the stage Saturday, June 1, 2023 and joins previously announced headliners Morgan Wallen (June 2) and Jelly Roll (May 31). Set in Panama City Beach, home of the world's most beautiful beaches, tickets are currently on sale.

"Cody's live shows are legendary, and our Jammers are going to lose their minds when he hits the stage," said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "He's one of the hottest artists in music, and he's definitely earned his slot as a headliner."

Skyboxes, Hospitality Suites, VIP Pit, Super VIP, and Side Stage passes, as well as Platinum Parking and General Parking, are already sold out for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, which Billboard listed as one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals." Four-day General Admission, First Responder/Medical Personnel, Military, College passes and Off-Site Parking are available only at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

"This lineup is shaping up to be absolutely amazing," added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "We will have four headliners on stage, and we love showing off our fifth headliner - the beautiful sugar white sand beaches of Panama City Beach!"

This year's Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, headlined by Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and HARDY, drew an astounding 30,000 fans from all 50 states and 13 foreign countries to the Florida Panhandle and recorded the event's first sellout. The fourth headliner and the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

