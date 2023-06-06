Gulf Coast Jam Breaks Attendance Record

(Campbell Entertainment Group) The 2023 Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam wrapped up under a stunning full moon in beautiful Panama City Beach Sunday night. A record-setting sellout of 30,000 country music fans were rocked by superstars Kenny Chesney, who stepped up to headline after vocal cord injury forced Morgan Wallen to cancel, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, HARDY, and over 20 other artists.

"Everything came together for record attendance, four absolutely wonderful days of music," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "Our Jammers came from all 50 states and 14 foreign countries, and I hope had as much fun as we did presenting this amazing experience."

Rain early Thursday cooled things down before the music heated up on opening night at Frank Brown Park. HARDY literally rocked the house after Breland, Dylan Marlowe, Them Dirty Roses and Jonboy Storey performed. Lauren Alaina joined HARDY on stage for a rousing rendition of "One Beer." Festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady and COO Mark Sheldon took the stage that evening to announce Morgan Wallen as the headliner for the 2024 festival.

Miranda Lambert took time from her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency to delight adoring fans with 90 minutes of hits Friday evening. Before Justin Moore and Warren Zeiders performed, audio of Chris Stapleton's "Star Spangled Banner" was played and a team of fighter jets from nearby Eglin Air Force Base flew over the appreciative crowd. Shane Profitt, DOZZI, and the first of the top three winners of Wednesday's Jim Beam Sessions competition rounded out the day of music.

The entire crowd was in overdrive when Kenny Chesney and his I Go Back 2023 tour to hit the stage Saturday night. He rocked the crowd with hit after hit. Chase Rice and Ernest, who performed earlier that evening, both joined Chesney on stage to trade vocals on his six-week #1 Uncle Kracker duet "When The Sun Goes Down."

Rice brought his nephew on stage to help him sing "Way Down Yonder," and he took the monstrous crowd in stride, high-fiving everyone who offered a hand to slap. Bailey Zimmerman's boundless energy set followed Lily Rose's wonderful debut at the festival.

Kane Brown performed as an opening act at Gulf Coast Jam in 2017 and returned last night as an in-demand headliner. He brought his beautiful wife Katelyn on stage to sing a wonderful rendition of their #1 single "Thank God." Gabby Barrett turned the spotlight on her singer/songwriter husband, Cade Foehner, who sang a song to his wife. The two remained on stage to sing several of their favorite hymns. The evening's lineup was also highlighted by Dylan Scott, Seaforth, and the third of three Jim Beam Welcome Sessions winners. An unfortunate afternoon torrential downpour forced the cancelation of Mackenzie Porter's set.

"We have so many people to thank, in addition to these great artists who came to entertain and 30,000 fans who enjoyed all this beautiful city has to offer," said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. "Everyone with Panama City Beach and the Tourism Development Council, our first responders from Panama City Beach and Bay County, the local media, all of our staff and volunteers came together to pull off an amazing four days of music!"

Listed by Billboard as one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals," the Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam launched in Panama City Beach in 2013. Organizers added an extra night of entertainment last year to commemorate the festival's 10-year anniversary. The fourth day was such a success, the decision was made to make the additional day a permanent part of the schedule.

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Replaces Morgan Wallen At Gulf Coast Jam

2023 Gulf Coast Jam To Announce Morgan Wallen Replacement

Gulf Coast Jam Full Lineup Announced

Miranda Lambert To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

More Gulf Coast Jam News