Kip Moore Kicks Off Damn Love World Tour With Two Sold Out Arena Shows

Tour poster

(The GreenRoom) Kip Moore made a landmark return to Australia this past week, doubling the capacity size of the venues he has previously played with sold-out arenas and an electrifying headline festival slot.

Moore kicked off the full-throttle run in Bloomsbury, Aus. with a headlining performance at the Dittmann Bull Pit Country Fest on 3/11, followed by capacity arena shows in Melbourne, Aus. (3/15) and Sydney, Aus (3/16).

Moore wrapped his milestone run in Australia with a career-defining headlining set at CMC Rocks Festival on Saturday (3/18). Throughout the run, Moore made waves with his live shows. "The crowd, tens of thousands strong, went from getting down in their seats or wherever they stood, to slowly swaying, holding up torch lights" and was praised "truly cementing Moore as an Aussie fave" (The Courier Mail Australia).

Moore will continue his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with headlining shows in New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., and Europe. Inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour, Moore's headlining U.S. run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on 8/24.

Moore's fifth studio album DAMN LOVE releases April 28. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love. Moore just shared the bittersweet love story behind the album's title track, in the official new music video for the track out now and available to watch below.

DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR dates:

3.21.23 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall

3.26.23 - Pretoria, South Africa - Loftus Versfeld Stadium

4.1.23 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Grand Arena

4.2.23 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Grand Arena

4.16.23 - Florence, Arizona - Country Thunder

5.13.23 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

5.14.23 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

5.17.23 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Melkweg

5.19.23 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute Birmingham

5.20.23 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall

5.21.23 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds

5.24.23 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead

5.25.23 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester

5.26.23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

5.27.23 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Botanic Gardens

6.3.23 - Chesterfield, VA - After Hours

6.4.23 - Crownsville, Maryland - Let's Go! Music Festival

6.9.23 - Hyannis, Massachusetts - Cape Cod Melody Tent

6.10.23 - Cohasset, Massachusetts - South Shore Music Circus

6.11.23 - Webster, Massachusetts - Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

6.18.23 - Manchester, Tennessee - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6.23.23 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Beach It! Country Music Festival

7.2.23 - Columbus, OH - Flannagan's Dublin

7.7.23 - West Fargo, North Dakota - Red River Valley Fair

7.8.23 - New Salem, North Dakota - ND Country Fest

7.14.23 - West Salem, Wisconsin - Country Boom Festival

7.15.23 - Pierz, Minnesota - Pierz Freedom Fest

7.27.23 - Cheyenne, Wyoming - Cheyenne Frontier Days

8.11.23 - Elkhorn, Nebraska - The Club at Indian Ranch

8.19.23 - Calgary, Alberta - Country Thunder Alberta

8.24.23 - Saginaw, Michigan - Huntington Event Park*

8.25.23 - Cedarburg, Wisconsin - Country In The Burg

8.26.23 - Mankato, Minnesota - Vetter Stone Amphitheater*

9.7.23 - Stockton, California - Bob Hope Theatre*

9.8.23 - Anaheim, California - House Of Blues Anaheim*

9.9.23 - San Diego, California - SOMA San Diego*

9.14.23 - Park City, Kansas - Hartman Arena*

9.15.23 - Pueblo, Colorado - Pueblo Memorial Hall*

9.16.23 - Grand Junction, Colorado - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

9.21.23 - Rochester, New York - Kodak Center*

9.22.23 - Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts*

9.23.23 - Johnston, Pennsylvania - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial*

9.28.23 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

9.29.23 - Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Municipal Auditorium*

9.30.23 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater*

10.21.23 - Kissimmee, Florida - Country Thunder Florida

11.10.23 - Evansville, Indiana - Victory Theatre

11.11.23 - Manistee, Michigan - Little River Casino

*The Cadillac Three will open

