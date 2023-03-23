Jealous of the Birds Shares Animated Morse Code Video To Announce New Album

(Big Hassle) Jealous of the Birds - the acclaimed musical moniker of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton - has announced her eagerly awaited new album, Hinterland, due via Canvasback/Atlantic on Friday, May 19.
Produced, engineered and mixed by Declan Legge, the album is heralded by today's premiere of the first single, "Morse Code," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official animated video - directed by filmmaker Andrew William Ralph (Lil Uzi Vert, Iggy Pop) - premieres today at YouTube.
"We often find ourselves navigating what exactly our place is in the world," says Naomi Hamilton, "especially in our twenties and thirties. Suddenly things get serious and there's a simmering pressure to figure things out. 'Morse Code' taps into that and acts as a gentle encouragement that the only thing that really matters is the fact you're alive, so try not to overthink it and just live as best you can."
Jealous of the Birds will mark the arrival of Hinterland with a wide-ranging live schedule, beginning with a series of intimate performances across Ireland and the UK. North American dates will be announced soon.
JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS
TOUR 2023
JUNE
6 - Cork, Ireland - Wavelength
7 - Limerick, Ireland - Kasbah
8 - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh
13 - London, UK - The Social
15 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Sports Club
JULY 15
15 - Dublin, Ireland - Iveagh Garden
